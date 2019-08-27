RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 205,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

RICK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 81,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RICK traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.14.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $47.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

