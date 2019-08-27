Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 978,300 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

RMAX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. 118,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,351. Re/Max has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $466.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Re/Max’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Re/Max will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In related news, Director Gail A. Liniger acquired 122,911 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,727,890.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,975.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Liniger acquired 45,169 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,038.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,038.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 446,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 48.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Re/Max by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Re/Max by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

