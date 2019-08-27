Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $65.26 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 2.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $65,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 145.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $380,698.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.76. 48,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,818. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $125.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.