Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $7.56 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,155 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 76,236 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $189.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

