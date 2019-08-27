Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Makes New $9.10 Million Investment in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 182,450 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,904 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Tech Square Trading LP bought a new position in CBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CBS by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in CBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBS traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. 137,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. CBS Co. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

