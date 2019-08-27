Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,750 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 75,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,118. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

