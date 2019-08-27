Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 8,274 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Atmos Energy worth $33,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,995.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.71. 60,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $111.58. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

