Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON: DOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/8/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/6/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/30/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/29/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/22/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/11/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/2/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

DOM traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 235.60 ($3.08). The company had a trading volume of 989,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 1-year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. will post 1804.9999408 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.20%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

