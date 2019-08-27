Red Pulse Phoenix Price Reaches $0.0068 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 2% against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.