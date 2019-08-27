Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RRGB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.29.

RRGB opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 203,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $5,280,635.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,954,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

