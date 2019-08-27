Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.44. 25,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.50. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $91.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

