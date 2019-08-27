Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 623 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,768,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,972,000 after acquiring an additional 561,276 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 19.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,166,000 after acquiring an additional 588,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.26. 150,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho raised Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Leerink Swann began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

