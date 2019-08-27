Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 11,194 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $121.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

