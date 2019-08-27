Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,160 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 116.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 34.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.55. 19,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,150. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.