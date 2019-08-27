Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 4,098 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,846,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,947,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $299,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $153,247.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,479 shares of company stock worth $1,043,915. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $180.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

