RefToken Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, RefToken has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. RefToken has a market capitalization of $128,502.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RefToken alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.62 or 0.05152655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

REF is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io.

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RefToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RefToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.