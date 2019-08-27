Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBNC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. 99 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $241.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.