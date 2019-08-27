Rene Amirault Purchases 23,500 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,765,725.78.

Shares of TSE:SES remained flat at $C$5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. 217,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,261. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $960.22 million and a P/E ratio of 44.19. Secure Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$9.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.74%.

SES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.17.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

