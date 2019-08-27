Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Down 23.8% in August

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of RBCAA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,105. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $69.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 361.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 30.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

