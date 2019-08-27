Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.26

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.26 and traded as high as $42.72. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.07 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 361.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 30.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

