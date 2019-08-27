Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) recently:

8/9/2019 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/8/2019 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/6/2019 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier's products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company's production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. "

8/1/2019 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.01 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.69%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,823,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,625,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

