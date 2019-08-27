Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WSP Global (WSP)

WSP Global (TSE: WSP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2019 – WSP Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$84.00.

8/9/2019 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 239,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.77. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 25.88. WSP Global Inc has a one year low of C$56.09 and a one year high of C$75.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

