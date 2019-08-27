Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

The stock has a market cap of $516.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

