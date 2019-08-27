Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) Short Interest Down 46.0% in August

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 1,815,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Revolution Lighting Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 112,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

