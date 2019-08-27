Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

RPI.UN stock traded down C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.95. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$30.99 and a 1-year high of C$45.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

