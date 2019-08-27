Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Gerald Lee Nies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth $87,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 72.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 157,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVSB. ValuEngine downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,214. The company has a market cap of $158.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.55. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

