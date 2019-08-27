Robinson PLC (RBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Robinson has a twelve month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.83.

Get Robinson alerts:

In related news, insider Sara Halton bought 12,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.67 ($13,067.65).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Robinson

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.