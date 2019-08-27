Royal Bank of Canada Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,067 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,233% compared to the typical volume of 305 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. 25,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

