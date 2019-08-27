Ruff Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $901,367.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Ruff has a market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $901,367.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00251799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01310358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00094144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

