Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $4.90, 684,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 470,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruhnn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruhnn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruhnn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

