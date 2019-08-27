Saban Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Saban Capital Group LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE comprises about 4.6% of Saban Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Saban Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,453 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 324,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,833 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 253,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,484 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,922 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Barclays increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $130.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,285. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.