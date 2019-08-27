SafeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $252.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin's official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

