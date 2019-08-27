Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.55. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 8,751 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile (NYSE:SDT)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

