SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCHYY. Goldman Sachs Group cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. HSBC raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCHYY stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

