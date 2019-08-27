Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 43.6% in August

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SAR stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,086. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $212.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

