Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.28 ($0.04), with a volume of 848202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

