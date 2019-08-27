savedroid (SVD) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, savedroid has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $667,548.00 and $381.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.62 or 0.05152655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About savedroid

SVD is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

