Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $889.26

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $889.26 and traded as low as $822.00. Savills shares last traded at $843.00, with a volume of 138,606 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 896.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 889.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a GBX 4.95 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Savills’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

