Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr (LON:SERE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (LON:SERE) was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.16 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.38), approximately 154,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 289,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.52 ($1.50).

The firm has a market cap of $141.09 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

About Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

