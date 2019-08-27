Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index accounts for about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 27,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,635. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.

