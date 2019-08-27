Scroll (SCRL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $105,841.00

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Scroll token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDAX. Scroll has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.01310639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla.

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

