Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Short Interest Update

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SDRL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. 948,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,326. Seadrill has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDRL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 176.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 532,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

