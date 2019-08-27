SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEAS. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 795,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 7.24%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 748.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 143,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 126,262 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $65,220,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 541,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 100.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

