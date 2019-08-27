Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $4.87. Security National Financial shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Security National Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Security National Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Security National Financial by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Security National Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

