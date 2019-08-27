Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Select Bancorp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.