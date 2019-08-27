Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SIGI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $78.89. 8,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 871.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

