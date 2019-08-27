Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Tidex and ABCC. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $120,060.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.71 or 0.05028637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, ABCC, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.