Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $62,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,873,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,706. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. 4,902,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,524,694. The firm has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.