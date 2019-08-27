Sensera (ASX:SE1) Trading Up 7.7%

Sensera Limited (ASX:SE1) shares were up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), approximately 103,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18.

About Sensera (ASX:SE1)

Sensera Limited operates as an Internet of Things (IOT) solution provider that delivers sensor based products primarily for the animal wellness, mine safety and productivity, and healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, MicroDevices and Locationaware IoT Solutions. The MicroDevices segment designs and manufactures micro sensors and micro-fabricated components.

