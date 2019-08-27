Sepio Capital LLC Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,223 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

PCAR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

